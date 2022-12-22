Manoj Muntashir says that Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t spot ‘mistake’ in Besharam Rang

Manoj Mustashir said Shah Rukh Khan would have fixed the mistake if he was able to spot it

Manoj Muntashir has claimed that a ‘mistake’ was made during the making of Besharam Rang in Pathaan, which Shah Rukh Khan failed to fix because he didn’t know about it.

The criticism on the song started when a political leader claimed that the song was reflecting a ‘dirty mindset.’ Some of them have objected on how the song was depicting obscenity while other talked about the colour of Deepika’s attire which is saffron.

Talking about the song, Manoj said, "If people are hurt, they have certainly committed some mistake. The error could not be detected and was simply ignored.If the director, the music team or Shah Rukh sir had spotted the error, they would have certainly taken some action."

However, while the song has received massive hate online, people from B-town have come out in support of the film which is all set to be released on 25th January. Second song from the film named Jhoome Jo Pathaan also came out today.