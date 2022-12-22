Manoj Muntashir says that Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t spot ‘mistake’ in Besharam Rang

Manoj Muntashir has claimed that a ‘mistake’ was made during the making of Besharam Rang in Pathaan, which Shah Rukh Khan failed to fix because he didn’t know about it.
The criticism on the song started when a political leader claimed that the song was reflecting a ‘dirty mindset.’ Some of them have objected on how the song was depicting obscenity while other talked about the colour of Deepika’s attire which is saffron.
Talking about the song, Manoj said, "If people are hurt, they have certainly committed some mistake. The error could not be detected and was simply ignored.If the director, the music team or Shah Rukh sir had spotted the error, they would have certainly taken some action."
However, while the song has received massive hate online, people from B-town have come out in support of the film which is all set to be released on 25th January. Second song from the film named Jhoome Jo Pathaan also came out today.
Jordyn Woods has set the record straight on not shading Kylie Jenner with natural lips in Tik Tok video
Boss and Holker Boss shared three children: Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3.
Ana de Armas fans sued Universal for at least $5 million for cutting Ana de Armas out of ‘Yesterday’
From the '90s to her recent looks, Reese Witherspoon gave a break down of her fashion moments
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to impress the critics and experts with their ‘shaky strategy’
'Joyland' features Sania Saeed, Alina Khan and Sarwat Gillani in Vital roles