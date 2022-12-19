Catherine Zeta-Jones regrets not playing THIS popular character

Catherine Zeta-Jones won many accolades, including Oscars, and her much-loved role in the sit-com drama The Darling Buds Of May. But still, there is one role she badly wanted to play.



As per The Sun, the 53-year-old revealed the one character that always eluded her, which she craved to play, was James Bond.

On top, the actor revealed former 007 Sean Connery backed her to replace him in the action-spy thriller.

The Mask of Zorro star said, “I would have loved to have played Bond."

“I had such a wonderful relationship with Sean Connery — we did a movie called Entrapment years ago — and he was like my elder brother, my dad, my support. I really loved him.

“I am a Bond fanatic and he said to me once, ‘You would have made a great Bond, girl’. I asked, ‘A Bond girl or Bond?’

“He went, ‘Bond — girl’. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I would have loved to have played Bond!’ But I think that time has passed.”

The Cocaine Godmother star won Oscar for the 2002 musical Chicago.