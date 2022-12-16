'Hera Phera 3': Firoz Nadiadwala denies rumours of having two scripts for the film

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has denied the rumours stating that there are two scripts for Hera Pheri 3; one for each Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan.
While denying this new speculation, Firoz said: “We are still to figure out the screenplay for Hera Pheri 3. I have an idea. But it is yet to be scripted.”
On the other hand, sources revealed the Akshay-Kartik debate has made both the actors annoyed and there are chances that neither of them will play Raju’s role in the sequel of Hera Pheri.
“Akshay never had any intentions of being a part of Hera Pheri 3. As for Kartik, with all this back-and-forth on the casting, he may also opt out of the project, as there is no clarity yet on script, cast or timeline for shooting, added the sources close to the development.”
As per Etimes, Hera Pheri 3 will get hold of its renewed significance only if it have an A-lister actor in the lead like Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar.
