Harry Styles reflects on ‘major changes’ in 2022: ‘Life changing!’

Harry Styles recounts his experience in 2022 and the changes it’s brought alongside it.
The singer penned his thought provoking recollection on Instagram, and included a black and white snap of himself staring into the abyss, all while standing in the middle of his Love on Tour stage.
“2022 changed my life,” he began by admitting. “I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it.”
Before signing off he also added, “I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H”
