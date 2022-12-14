Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck bag three Brit Awards nominations for album ‘18’

Johnny Depp scored another win after claiming victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile defamation case.
Brit Awards nominated the Pirates of the Caribbean star and Beck in three categories for their studio album 18 as per Daily Mail.
Depp and the guitarist received nods for 18, which featured two of actor's originals, in the album of the year; best group; and alternative/rock act categories.
This comes after the actor-musician made headlines with his highly published defamation case against the Aquaman actor who accused him of domestic violence.
Following a six-week-long trial, the judges sided with the Edward Scissorhands actor and awarded him $10 million in damages which are yet to be paid by Heard.
Shakira expressed gratitude toward fans for supporting her through kith and kin
The irony of Meghan Markle ‘whining’ in a Montecito mansion with $200 million in the bank is being called out
Emily Ratajkowski enjoys outing with DJ Orazio Rispo as Pete Davidson heats up
Meghan Markle’s rehashing time in ‘viper’s nest of institutional bias’ while staffers suffer NDAs
Prince William and Kate Middleton are hopeful for the birth of their fourth child and intend on welcoming another baby...
Olivia Wilde urged to send 'loud and clear' message to Golden Globes over shameful snub