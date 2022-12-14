Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck bag three Brit Awards nominations for album ‘18’

File Footage

Johnny Depp scored another win after claiming victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile defamation case.



Brit Awards nominated the Pirates of the Caribbean star and Beck in three categories for their studio album 18 as per Daily Mail.

Depp and the guitarist received nods for 18, which featured two of actor's originals, in the album of the year; best group; and alternative/rock act categories.

This comes after the actor-musician made headlines with his highly published defamation case against the Aquaman actor who accused him of domestic violence.

Following a six-week-long trial, the judges sided with the Edward Scissorhands actor and awarded him $10 million in damages which are yet to be paid by Heard.