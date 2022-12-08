Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle 'servant' in new Cinderella play

Prince Harry is mocked over his relationship with Meghan Markle in new Christmas play.
The Duke of Sussex is poked fun at Woking's New Victoria Theatre this week during a performance of Cinderella.
In the play, servant Dandini posed as a prince trying to find Cinderella's glass slipper.
He then turned to the audience and said: "This is so exciting! I’ll be like Prince Harry… coming Meghan!"
Later, an attendee told the Mirror: "It’s no surprise that a pantomime about a prince finding his one true love has a joke at Harry and Meghan’s expense, especially with the Netflix series about to launch, but it was just a bit of lighthearted fun."
This comes days before the release of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries.
