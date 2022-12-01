Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer ‘already difficult to digest

Piers Morgan reportedly has some shocking thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer.
The famed commentator and expert turned to Twitter to offer this thoughts on the entire one minute trailer.
He began by retweeting the original video and captioned it with the words, “OMG. This is already vomit-inducing”.
