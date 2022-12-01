 
Thursday December 01, 2022
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer ‘already difficult to digest

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer for Netflix has gotten a shocking response from critics

By Web Desk
December 01, 2022

File Footage

Piers Morgan reportedly has some shocking thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer.

The famed commentator and expert turned to Twitter to offer this thoughts on the entire one minute trailer.

He began by retweeting the original video and captioned it with the words, “OMG. This is already vomit-inducing”.

Check it out Below: