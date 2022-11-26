Kim Kardashian got 'insults' from Donald Trump: Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was ridiculed by Donald Trump in a conversation with Kanye West, says the rapper.

Ye is taking a swipe at the politician in his first 2024 Presidential elections campaign video.

In the clip shared on his official Twitter handle, Ye revealed how the Trump was infuriated when he asked the former President to be his Vice President.

"I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."

The father-of-four then added that the politician went onto insult his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, noting that cocaine trafficking convict Alice Johnson was released as a favor to him and not to Kim Kardashian.

Take a look:



