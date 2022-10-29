‘Brazen’ Prince Harry ‘monetizing’ on King Charles’ grief Prince Harry ‘tearing apart’ King Charles: ‘Brazen monetizing!’

File Footage

This claim has been made by PR expert Amanda Platell who accused the Duke of having “torn apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father.”



PR expert Amanda Platell issued these claims while addressing Prince Harry’s past attempts at “tearing apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father.”

“Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim,” the expert accused Prince Harry of, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

Even though “Diana was Mummy to them both,” so “difference is that Harry is brazenly monetising his grief while William carries his silently and with dignity, like his dad, King Charles, and other members of his family.”

“torn apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim.”