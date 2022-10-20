Meghan Markle career blasted as a ‘deflated balloon’: ‘Apt metaphor’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s current career prospects have been called into question just recently.



These allegations have been shared by a user on Twitter who commented underneath Meghan Markle’s latest Variety Magazine.

The fan took to their personal Twitter account and issued this accusation in reference to Meghan Markle’s current career prospects after The Crown season 5 and The Cut backlash.

The post read, “Harry’s wife on a deflated balloon is the perfect metaphor for her career and reputation right now.”

Check it out Below:

This comes shortly after another social media user hit back with a similar accusation and claims, “Millions of people across the world know exactly who Meghan Markle is - ”

“She's spent years grubbing about in public life, and never been able to hide her true character. In such circumstances, her latest ‘I'm a glamorous superstar - like me!’ PR onslaught is absolutely nauseous.”