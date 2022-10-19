Eminem’s adopted daughter shares living with ‘meshed family’ was her ‘normal’

Eminem fans are well-acquainted with Slim Shady’s beloved daughter Hailie, courtesy of several mentions of her in his songs.

From Hailie’s Song, My Dad’s Gone Crazy, Kim, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Beautiful and My Darling, the doting father has rapped about Hailie and was very vocal about the problems he had with her mother Kim.

However, Hailie Jade Mathers is not the rapper’s only daughter. Apart from his own, the rapper, real name, Marshall Mathers, adopted Alaina Marie Mathers.

Alaina, born in 1993, joined the family in 2016 following the death of her mother, Dawn, who was the twin sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim. While Alaina’s biological mother was alive, the legal guardianship was given to the rapper and Kim due to his sister-in-law's inability to look after her.

Although the couple separated for good in 2006, he didn’t hesitate when it came to making the decision of adopting Alaina Marie.

Despite being brought up by a famous rapper, the 29-year-old manages to lead a peaceful life away from the public eye.

However, Alaina does mention her family and isn’t afraid to open up about it. Per UNILAD, in one post to her Instagram story, Alaina revealed what it was like to grow up with two sets of parents.

She wrote at the time, “I didn't start calling my aunt and uncle mum and dad until I was older but having a meshed family is what's always been normal to me. Side note; just because you birth a child or provide the sperm for a child doesn't make you a parent.

"Some people think Mom and Dad titles should be earned. I always called my bio Mom and Dad, Mom and Dad but I respect if your 'parents' weren't there if you don't call them that. Boundaries is key."

According to the Mirror, The Lose Yourself singer started mentioning Alaina in his later albums, revealing that he called her by the nickname Lainey.

Giving an insight into their family life in 2004 hit Mockingbird, he sang, "Lainey, uncle's crazy ain't he, yeah but he loves you girl and you better know it."

Later in the song, he remarked that the two girls are "pretty much sisters now," as he continued "And Daddy's still here, Lainey I'm talking to you too, Daddy's still here. I like the sound of that, yeah, it's got a ring to it, don't it?”

She is also mentioned in the songs Deja Vu, where the rapper says "good night, Alaina", and in Crazy In Love he sings, "You're the Slim to my Shady. The Dre to my Eminem, the Alaina to my Hailie".