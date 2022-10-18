NA-237 by-polls: PTI challenges PPP’s win in Malir II

PTI Chair Imran Khan (left) and PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch. — Twitter/Facebook/File

After losing on only one seat out of seven National Assembly seats in Sunday's by-election, the PTI has challenged the victory of PPP's Abdul Hakeem Baloch on NA-237 in the Sindh High Court on Tuesday.



PTI Chairman Imran Khan contested seven out of eight NA seats up for the grabs in the latest by-polls and won six except for one in Malir-II, which was claimed by the opposing candidate of PPP.

Today, PTI leader Ali Ziadi approached the SHC via a plea filed by his lawyer Dr Shahab Imam in which the party alleged the “worst kind of rigging" was done in the by-polls as the PPP workers polled fake votes. They also informed the court that they had complained to the ECP about the rigging.

The party has prayed to the court to investigate the rigging claims.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Sindh government and the winning candidate Baloch have been named as the respondents in the petition.

On Sunday, by-elections were held on eight NA seats and three Punjab Assembly seats. PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting from seven of the eight NA constituencies.

PPP's Abdul Hakeem Baloch emerged victorious from the constituency NA-237 Malir-II, by obtaining 32,567 votes, while Khan suffered defeat.

With nearly 10,000 votes less than Baloch, Khan bagged 22,493 in the constituency which was claimed by PTI during the 2018 general elections.