Imran Khan says ‘all ready for long march’; date to be announced soon

ISLAMABAD: Following a landslide victory in Sunday’s by-polls, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party is all ready for the long march, adding that the “long march won’t be delayed past October.

Khan made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. Levelling rigging allegations on the Sindh government and the provincial election commissioner, PTI chief Khan demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-elections in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency.

“Sindh’s election commissioner was on the provincial government’s payroll. We reject the results of Karachi-Korangi by-election and demand reelection," he added.

Earlier today, the former prime minister chaired a meeting of his party and chalked the next line of action in the wake of a landslide victory in Sunday’s by-polls.

PTI leader Faisal Javed said chairman Khan would soon announce the course of action regarding long march after consulting with the PTI leadership.

Javed said the party’s decision on the final long march call would be revealed after the meeting.

The PTI chief won the majority of seats in by-polls on Sunday, building forward momentum in his drive to push the six-month-old Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government into announcing an early general election.

The PTI chairman contested seven of eight seats and secured six, while the PPP, part of the ruling coalition, claimed the other two seats.

While Khan will have to quit from all but one of the seats won — and polls will have to follow — the victory indicates his political narrative was popular among voters.

The cricket-turned-politician, who was sent home through a no-confidence vote in April, has been addressing huge public meetings across Pakistan demanding early elections.

More to follow...