Compensation cheques distributed

KHAR: The district administration here on Saturday distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of the people, who died in the rain-related incidents in Bajaur.

Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwarzeb Khan and Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir gave away the cheques worth Rs1 million to the family of each deceased person.

Meanwhile, unidentified people torched the office of the principal of the Government Middle School in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur.

It was learnt that a laptop and other valuables including some cash were also stolen from the office, which was later set on fire that reduced the official record to ashes.