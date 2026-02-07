King Charles facing pressure inside palace over 'Andrew problem'

Prince William is also widely reported to believe that Andrew should be shown zero tolerance

King Charles has come under colossal pressure inside the palace over his disgraced brother ‘Andrew problem’ following latest revelations.

As per the report by a media outlet, the latest furore surrounding Andrew has now plunged the royals into a new round of crisis talks as Charles comes under colossal pressure do whatever it takes to force him to testify before US congress.

The Closer, citing the sources, has reported while the monarch has been praised for taking ‘decisive’ action against the former Duke, these new allegations have divided the palace, as a source reveals how some members of the family believe Andrew should be behind bars.

The palace insider claims, “There is some relief that Charles acted decisively by stripping the Yorks of their titles, but the fact he’s paying for Andrew’s housing is now the next problem to deal with.”

“Now any morsel of sympathy or willingness to help him adjust to a new life has totally evaporated with these claims,” the royal source claims and adds “Some of the family would agree that at this point Andrew belongs in jail, or at the very least he needs to honour the will of Epstein’s victims and cough up everything he knows or witnessed during those years he was associated with Epstein.”

At this point it’s looking increasingly likely that the monarch will need to put his foot down and insist Andrew co-operates, or cut him loose in every sense and let him fend for himself outside of Norfolk or anywhere else that’s associated with his royal relatives.

The royal insider further claimed Prince William is also widely reported to believe that Andrew should be shown zero tolerance.

Conversations over how to handle Andrew have caused tension between King Charles and William, the source added.