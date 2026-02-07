Jesy Nelson reflects on leaving girls' band Little Mix

Jesy Nelson recently revealed that she wanted to leave Little Mix after just two years of being in the band.

After winning The X Factor in 2011, the 34-year-old English singer became part of award-winning girl group Little Mix, which consisted of Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards.

On the recent episode of the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, Nelson, who backed out of Little Mix in 2020, shared that she wanted to leave the band seven years before she announced her exit.

She said, “That [leaving] presented itself far before I made that decision. There was a time where I was like 'oh, I want to leave' and I remember sitting down with my family… and it was actually because of my brother that in the end I stayed.”

The Sweet Melody crooner continued, “The first time I wanted to leave I remember I went home and we were kinda weighing up the [pros and cons]… and at that point we weren't even at our biggest.”

“We were, it had only been like two years, but we were still big. Everyone still knew who Little Mix were so it was like 'if you leave now, what are you going to do?'' she noted.

Laing also appreciated her for showing courage, as she parted just a year before the group was to celebrate their 10th anniversary.