World’s first Pokemon theme park opens in Tokyo, boosts Japan tourism

Japan opened the world’s first permanent Pokémon theme park, PokéPark Kanto in Tokyo on Thursday, drawing the attraction of people and teens.

The theme park is located in Yomiuriland, spanning 2,600 square meters and divided in two areas.

One part consists of a forest trail where visitors walk past more than 600 life-sized and enormous Pokémon set among hills and rocks. Visitors must be able to climb 110 steps without assistance to access woodland.

The second area focuses on games, food, stage shows, and merchandise.

The Pokémon theme park has gained popularity among people, drawing an influx of Japanese people and overseas travelers.

Visitors are often welcomed by statues of the electric mouse Pikachu and other creatures from the franchise.

All early tickets have been sold quickly, reflecting high demand and boosting Japan’s tourism industry.

The amusement is built for children aged five and over, families, hard-core fans of Pokémon and nostalgic GenZs.

Pokémon-themed parks have appeared in the past but they were temporary, including Pokémon The Park in Nagoya, which ran from March to September 2005 and a Pokémon Island Adventure at Australia’s Warner Bros. Movie World in 1999.