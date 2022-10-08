NAB launches probe into KP Text Book Board scam

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has initiated an inquiry into alleged scams by KP Text Book Board (KPTBB) and sought relevant records from 2018 to 2021. Sources confirmed that an inquiry has been launched on the report of Auditor-General of Pakistan (AGP).

The AGP found irregularities in the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board, which caused a loss of Rs3,661.978 million to the national exchequer. A NAB KP letter No32/37/1281-22/(CVC)/NAB (KP)/276902/ 237 issued on September 16, 2022, and received by the KP Text Book Board, says this bureau is verifying illegalities committed in printing, supply, and sale of books. “In this regard, attested copies of the year and class-wise records are required to proceed further from 2018 to 2021.”

The letter says, “A copy of the report of the Directorate-General Education Monitoring Authority should be provided, along with audit and inquiry reports regarding the sale of ‘not for sale’ books.” Copies of tender documents, contract and proof of issuance of the books showing the date of issuance in the contract for procurement and supply of the My English Reader book for Class 4 during the academic year 2020-21 have also been sought.

NAB has also asked TBB to provide relevant stock registers, departmental inquiry reports about fake entries of books in the stock register, and a summary of royalty received by the board from publishers/printers on the sale of books since 2018.

The letter said that the summary showing the award of the contract for printing of books for all classes for the years 2020-22 must be submitted, showing escalation costs, if any, for procurement.

“Details of the outdated books, lying in the board store, proof of return of Class 4 Islamiat books (Urdu and Pashto versions), and distribution records after reprinting with corrections should be provided,” says the letter. “Payment of honorarium from 2018, supported by the approval of competent authority, should also be provided”, the letter said further.

In its report, the Auditor General has accused the KPTBB administration of embezzlement, fake supply of books, selling free books, and fake entries in the stock. The report blamed the board administration and recommended recovery, high-level probe and accountability.