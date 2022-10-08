Eid Milad security reviewed

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that concrete steps should be taken by utilising all the resources for the security of Eid Milad celebrations and processions organised across the province. He directed to take special measures for the security of Eid Milad processions and Mahafil in all major and sensitive cities, including the provincial capital. He said that processions and Mahafil should be monitored with the help of PSCA cameras in the City.

IG Punjab directed that the control room in the Central Police Office will remain active 24 hours, while for monitoring the security arrangements, control rooms should also be established at the district level, which will ensure foolproof arrangements through close coordination among themselves. These instructions were issued by IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar Friday while presiding over the RPOs conference held at the Central Police Office to reviewthe security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that foolproof security would be provided to all central processions on the occasion of 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

While presiding over a meeting of senior officers of Lahore police held to review the security arrangements for 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday, he directed the SsP and supervisory officers that security of all sensitive mosques, imambargahs and public places in the City must be enhanced and additional personnel deployed. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, CTO Muntazer Mehdi, SSsP of Operations and Investigation, SP Security Sayed Aziz, SP Dolphin Squad, SP Traffic, all SsP of Operations and Investigation Wings, SDPOs, SHOs and police officers concerned, including in-charge investigation attended the meeting.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed that checking of participants of the religious programmes should be intensified on entrance points of processions and rallies. SsP, DSsP and SHOs should be in constant liaison with the organisers of the events and religious leaders so as to avoid any untoward situation. Around 3,000 police officers, including 06 SsP, 34 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 500 upper subordinates, including lady police personnel would be deployed for the security of the programmes and participants for the security of more than 340 processions, gatherings, rallies and conferences. CCPO Lahore directed that the supervisory officers should ensure interfaith harmony.