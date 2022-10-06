Establishment of new industrial zone urged

Islamabad : Asad Umar, secretary general PTI and Ali Nawaz Awan President Islamabad Chapter of PTI visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to congratulate the new office bearers of ICCI, says a press release.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, group leader, Mian Akram Farid, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former presidents ICCI, Waqar Bakhtawari, president Chakwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Tahir Abbasi, Ch. Nadeem ud Din Gujjar, Nasir Mahmood Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the business community, Asad Umar said that the establishment of a new industrial zone in Islamabad was a key priority of the PTI government and urged that the current government should fully support ICCI for setting up this important project that would create jobs, boost industrialization and improve the economy. He said that the population of Islamabad was increasing at 6 per cent, which was the highest rate in the country and promoting industrialisation was important to absorb youth in jobs. He said that ICCI was bringing young talent to lead the business community from the platform of ICCI, which was laudable.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that revival of the economy should be the top priority of all stakeholders and stressed that all stakeholders should play a role to create a conducive environment for the businesses to flourish. He said that ICCI was ready to play role as a bridge between the government and the opposition for dialogue in order to promote political and economic stability in the country that was important for better growth of business and investment activities. He thanked Asad Umar Secretary General PTI and Ali Nawaz Awan President PTI Islamabad Region for visiting ICCI to congratulate the new office bearers.

Faad Waheed, senior vice president and Muhammad Azhar ul Islam, vice president ICCI said that making Pakistan a strong economy was the key to improve the future of our generations and all political parties should play a role to achieve this goal.

Khalid Iqbal, Mian Akram Farid, Zafar Bakhtawari and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former presidents ICCI also spoke at the occasion and thanked Asad Umar for his role in passage of an amended bill of rent control act during PTI government that resolved the 40 years old issue of business community. They said that all efforts should be made to promote economic stability in the country to pave way for a prosperous Pakistan.