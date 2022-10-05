127 test positive for dengue from twin cities

Islamabad : As many as 127 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours however only 34 of them are residents of the federal capital while 93 patients belong to Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the number of confirmed patients with dengue fever being reported from the federal capital is on the decline at least for the last three days. In the last 72 hours, as many as 151 patients were confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT making an average of slightly over 50 patients per day while in the last 10 days of September, from September 21 to 30, 979 dengue fever patients had been reported from Islamabad recording an average of around 98 patients per day.

Many health experts believe that the number of patients from ICT is on the decline may be because of the fall in temperature however they say that the trend in the coming days would clear the situation. It is important that the fall in mercury affects both the growth and biting capacity of mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’, the vector that causes dengue fever. It is also worth mentioning here that the cases of dengue fever being reported at the time from the region are those who are bitten by a mosquito, the dengue fever vector, last week as the incubation period of the infection ranges from three to six days normally.

Out of 151 patients confirmed positive from ICT in the last three days, 99 patients were reported from rural areas and 52 from urban areas of the federal capital. Till Tuesday morning, a total of 2,586 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from Islamabad of which six patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

On the other hand, as many as 249 individuals have tested positive in the Rawal­pindi district in the last three days making an average of 83 dengue fever patients per day. The total number of patients reported from Rawal­pindi got to 2,609 on Tuesday morning of which three patients had died of the infection. On Tuesday, as many as 253 patients were admitted to the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi of which 168 had tested positive for dengue fever. None of the admitted patients, however, was in critical condition on Tuesday morning.