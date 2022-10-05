Two soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in KP

Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/ File

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of security forces were martyred while seven terrorists were killed in two separate incidents in Hassan Khel and Tank areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The ISPR said the terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassan Khel that triggered a prompt response from the troops, who effectively engaged and killed three terrorists, involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

During the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pak Army, 30, resident of Jaffarabad District, and Frontier Constabulary’s Sepoy Shamas Ullah, 36, resident of South Waziristan District, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Meanwhile, security troops observed the terrorists’ movement in the general area of Tank, engaged them in combat and killed four terrorists during an intense exchange of fire, recovering weapons and ammunition from them. The terrorists were involved in target killings, kidnappings and extortion in the area.