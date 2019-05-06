Four soldiers martyred in two N Waziristan attacks

MIRANSHAH: Four security personnel were martyred and eight others sustained injuries in two separate incidents in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday night.According to official sources, unidentified gunmen opened fire at the patrolling party of the security forces in the Manzarkhel area. Three security personnel were martyred in the incident. Another five sustained injuries in the terrorist attack.In the second incident, unknown terrorists fired at the vehicle of the security forces in Khar Qamar area of Dattakhel subdivision. The ambush left one soldier martyred and three others injured. Those injured in the two incidents were later airlifted in military helicopters and admitted at the Pakistan Army-run hospital in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan.No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the two attacks on the security forces. Normally, the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claims responsibility for most of the terrorist attacks in the country.The security situation in North Waziristan has gradually been deteriorating, particularly in the border areas with Afghanistan where an increase has been noted in attacks on Pakistani forces.A few days ago, gunmen from across the border had fired at the security forces engaged in fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.The government on June 15, 2014 launched a major military offensive, Zarb-e-Azb against the local and foreign militants in North Waziristan.