Butterfly house opens at Jallo Park

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened the butterfly house in botanical garden at Jallo Park after three years.
The butterfly house in the park opened for public on Monday on the orders of PHA DG Zeeshan Javed and children of Gujranwala Girls High School were given a free tour of the butterfly house. DG Zeeshan Javed said that the butterfly house in botanical garden was a sight to behold and a great entertainment. The unique and beautiful butterfly house containing hundreds of butterflies was a priceless gift of PHA to the citizens.
