Lucky Cement bags MAP’s award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited (PSX: LUCK) has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s (MAP) corporate excellence award in cement sector category, a statement said on Monday.

Atif Kaludi, chief financial officer of the company, received the award at the 37th MAP annual corporate excellence award ceremony held at a local hotel. According to the MAP, it instituted the awards back in 1982 with an aim to recognize and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited, said, “We accept this award with great pride, and are extremely grateful to all our employees and stakeholders for helping us achieve repeated success over the years.”