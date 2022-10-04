Meezan Bank honoured

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has received ‘Best Company in Financial Category’ award at the 37th Corporate Excellence Awards hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan, the bank said on Monday. Irfan Siddiqui, president and CEO of Meezan Bank received the award on behalf of the bank at the ceremony attended by top management from the corporate sector of Pakistan.
