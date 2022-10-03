Bait-ul-Mal official pledges help to paraplegic centre

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Sunday said he would cooperate with the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar in the smooth functioning of its factory making artificial limbs.

During a visit to the centre, he appreciated the performance of the largest physical rehabilitation institution in the country. Paraplegic Centre Peshawar Chairman Ziaur Rahman and Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas briefed him about the activities of the centre. He was told that the paraplegic centre was a unique health institution of its kind in the country where patients were given physical, psychological and social rehabilitation services.

He was informed that patients from the country and Afghanistan were provided wheelchairs and other artificial supports free of charge.

He was told that in the last four decades, thousands of people with disabilities due to spinal cord injuries had benefited from this institution. Dr Ilyas said the centre provided free of charge facilities and equipment for physical, psychological and social rehabilitation to the patients affected by spinal cord injury. He said that children born with clubfeet were also treated in the centre while training and treatment of children with autism was also started.

Speaking on the occasion, Paracha appreciated the missionary spirit and services of the staff of the centre and said it was providing services to the people whose backs and neck bones got fractured in accidents. He lauded the treatment and rehabilitation services being provided at the centre. He visited its departments and sections and talked with the patients.