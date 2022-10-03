This letter refers to the news story ‘Maryam acquitted in Avenfield Reference’ (September 30, 2022). The clean chit decision was not unexpected. The stage is now set for Nawaz Sharif to get a similar favourable decision and the curtain will finally fall on the accountability process, which has been the subject of much agitation.

We can now stand and proclaim to the world that Pakistan is a corruption-free country and all the stories of our politicians having ill-gotten properties and assets abroad is fake and meant to malign our infallible elite. This informal amnesty to corrupt politicians only strengthens the PTI’s claim of externally induced regime change, facilitated by domestic elements.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi