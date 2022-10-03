This letter refers to the news story ‘Maryam acquitted in Avenfield Reference’ (September 30, 2022). The clean chit decision was not unexpected. The stage is now set for Nawaz Sharif to get a similar favourable decision and the curtain will finally fall on the accountability process, which has been the subject of much agitation.
We can now stand and proclaim to the world that Pakistan is a corruption-free country and all the stories of our politicians having ill-gotten properties and assets abroad is fake and meant to malign our infallible elite. This informal amnesty to corrupt politicians only strengthens the PTI’s claim of externally induced regime change, facilitated by domestic elements.
Kulsoom Arif
Karachi
This letter refers to the article ‘Audio leaks implosion’ by Raoof Hasan. The article has rightly condemned the...
In every area of Pakistan there are many private schools; these schools are very expensive but the quality of their...
Karachi has a serious land-grabbing problem. The land mafias seize vacant plots and begin erecting buildings,...
The State Bank of Pakistan recently issued a commemorative Rupees 75 note to mark 75 years of independence. It’s a...
It is unfortunate to note that the future of democracy in Pakistan is likely to remain dark because it fails to meet...
This letter refers to the article ‘The return of militancy’ by Kamila Hyat. The resurgence of militancy in...
Comments