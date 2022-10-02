Avoiding relapse

The Covid-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented increase in poverty, after several years of improvement on this front. According to a report by the Asian Development Bank, the pandemic set back the fight against poverty in the Asia-Pacific region by at least two years.

Our current economic woes, particularly inflation and the surging dollar rate, all have their roots in the lockdowns initiated to contain the spread of the virus. To avoid any further damage and aid the recovery process the people should observe all SOPs recommended by the health authorities.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah