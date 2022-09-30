Pakistan-China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China Thursday agreed on early launch of much awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aimed at revamping and modernising the country’s age-old railway infrastructure.
The agreement was reached between the two countries during a dinner hosted by the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong for Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq here. Railways chairman, additional secretary, secretary aviation and chief executive officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) accompanied the minister.
The minister invited the Chinese Ambassador to consider a partnership of budget airlines with PIA in order to make Pakistan’s small airports functional and provide better travel facilities to the passengers.
The Chinese ambassador assured the minister to discuss his desired issue with the Chinese private airlines. The envoy also assured of taking initiatives to allow direct flights from Pakistan to Beijing and Guangzhou for Pakistani airlines at the earliest.
KARACHI: The Asian Development Bank has planned to lend an additional $500 million to $700 million in loans to...
MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has hinted at possibility of more audio...
LAHORE: FIA Composite Circle, Mardan launched a crackdown on hawala/hundi operators and illegal money changers in...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the NAB amendments has been fixed for...
ISLAMABAD: Farmers staging protest under the umbrella of the Kissan Ittehad on Thursday warned of jamming the whole...
KARACHI: A case of attacking Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals in Saddar area of Karachi was registered at the...
Comments