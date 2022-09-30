ACE asks NAB to transfer cases under Rs500m

The logo of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab. File photo

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has decided to probe all political and departmental cases below Rs500 million being processed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ACE sources said that after the approval of Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, it had written to the NAB Lahore, seeking details of all cases below Rs500 million.

At a press conference held at the DGPR office here on Thursday, Adviser to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said the PMLN media cell was famous for spreading false propaganda.

Earlier, Maryam brought controversial videos of judges, now audios were being leaked to divert public attention from real issues. He said the PDM group was expert in taking ‘NROs’ by amending laws.

The PMLN tried to present Imran Khan’s leaked audio by distorting it, but despite this, the truth of the cipher had been acknowledged. He said if Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy and cipher claim was false, why the federal government was not investigating it.

Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Musadiq Abbasi said helpline number 1350 had been launched for registration of cases in the Anti-Corruption Establishment. People would be able to lodge their complaints along with documents on WhatsApp numbers as well. “We have written a letter to the NAB chairman that cases below Rs500 million and related to Punjab should be referred to the ACE,” he said.