Workshop on self-assessment report writing arranged

SWABI: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) Swabi arranged a four-day workshop on self-assessment report writing.

The teaching faculty members of basic and clinical science attended the workshop.

Prof Dr Ishtiaq, head of the Medical Education Department, and Dr Mohammad Khalid, Director, the Quality Enhancement Cell, were the resource persons.

Dean, MTI-GKMC and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Prof Dr Shamsur Rahman, stressed the importance of quality enhancement as one of the key factors for competing at national as well as international levels.

He urged the participants to strive for attaining and maintaining the standards set by the HEC.

The participants were briefed about the importance and need for quality enhancement and quality assurance in medical education.