False pretext

This letter refers to article ‘Breaking the false glass ceiling’ (September 28, 2022) by Sharmila Faruqi. The article explains how women are persecuted in Iran if they refuse to wear a headscarf. It is completely unethical to force someone to wear a particular type of clothing against their will. The freedom to choose what one wears is a basic human right.

The Iranian police and regime are using religion as a pretext for their crackdown on the women who are protesting. However, our religion enshrines the rights of women. Iranian women have every right to protest against their oppression.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran