Gold up Rs1,850/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs1,850 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs143,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,586 to Rs123,200.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $13 to $1,624 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.