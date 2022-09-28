14 arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station, police said.

Search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Shahzad Town areas by local police, CTD and quick reaction teams under the supervision of DSP CTD.

During the operation three suspects were shifted to the police station for verification, while 33 houses, 45 suspects were checked. Moreover, one illegal motorcycle was also recovered.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police apprehended 14 criminals including drug peddlers involved in criminal activities and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said. Secretariat police arrested two accused recovered ice, hashish and heroin from their possession. The Kohsar police arrested two accused and recovered heroin, liquor and 35 wine bottles from their possession. Similarly, the Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused and recovered hashish from his possession.

Tarnol police arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Moreover, Sangjani police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol from his possession. Khanna police arrested a bootlegger and recovered 450 liters liquor and one pistol from his possession.