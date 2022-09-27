Cop martyred in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A cop was martyred and another sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police checkpost in the Sheikh Baba area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

The police sources said that police had barricaded the road for checking. They said that the police signalled a car to stop but it did not stop and instead the occupants opened fire on the cops. As a result, police constable Rahimullah was martyred.