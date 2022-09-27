Cop martyred in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A cop was martyred and another sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police checkpost in the Sheikh Baba area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.
The police sources said that police had barricaded the road for checking. They said that the police signalled a car to stop but it did not stop and instead the occupants opened fire on the cops. As a result, police constable Rahimullah was martyred.
Gandhara International Film Festival – in its third edition – collaborated with NAPA for a two-day festival in...
SUKKUR: Sindh LG Minister Nasir Shah on Monday said the people would not pay heed to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s...
MUZAFFARABAD/BAGH: The leaders of different political parties and prominent social activists on Monday, appreciating...
LAHORE: Having left the country for treatment in United Kingdom on October 27, 2017, former finance minister Ishaq...
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation led by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque participated...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that preparations were completed for the local...
Comments