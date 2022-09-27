Price of subsidised wheat flour raised

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the price of subsidised wheat flour after the Punjab government raised its price.

“We are going to increase the price of wheat flour being sold at a subsidised price as the Punjab government has raised its price,” Ansar Qayyum, the district food controller, told reporters here on Monday.

He said that a 20-kilogram wheat flour bag being sold at Rs980 would now be supplied at Rs1295 per 20-kg bag. “The price of a 10-kilogram bag has also been increased from Rs490 to Rs648 per bag,” he added.

The official said the district Food Department in collaboration with 17 mills, which were provided wheat at subsidised rates, supplied wheat flour across the district. “The millers are selling the wheat flour at subsidised rate in five tehsils of the district,” he said.

Qayyum said the millers were supplying wheat flour at a subsidised rate in Mansehra city, Balakot, Oghi, Chatterplain, Darband, Baffa, Shinkiari and other towns and villages in the district. “The assistant commissioners and representatives of the district Food Department are checking the supply and quality of the commodity in the specified areas,” he said.