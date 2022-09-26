Imran gives Hamid Khan major post in PTI

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday gave an important post to the party’s founding member and law expert Hamid Khan in the PTI.
The PTI made an announcement, saying Chairman Imran Khan has set up an advisory council of the party, which would be headed by Hamid Khan.
It further said the 10-member advisory council would include Rauf Hassan, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Jamal Ansari, Khalid Masood, Saleem Jan, Yaqoob Izhar, Tasneem Noorani and Bakhtiar Kasuri.
The advisory council would present its views and recommendations to the party chairman on important national issues, it added.
