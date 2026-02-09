Why Prince William releases statement on Epstein scandal amid most 'challenging' diplomatic trip?

Prince William spokesperson released statement speaking to journalists in Riyadh

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been "deeply concerned" by the latest revelations linking former Duke of York Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to late Jeffrey Epstein.

Kensington Palace Spokesperson, while speaking to journalists in Riyadh, said Monday, "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.”

It added that "their thoughts remain focused on the victims" of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019.

The statement was the first public comment from the heir to the throne and his wife on the scandal since the latest release of Epstein files more than a week ago and as the monarchy faces scrutiny over the scandal.

It follows a renewed furore over Andrew´s close links to Epstein, with King Charles brother under pressure to further explain them.

Commenting on the timing of Kate and William’s statement, royal expert Emily Ferguson has shared the reason why the Prince of Wales expressed his views in Riyadh.

The royal expert tweeted, “There is a real sense from Kensington Palace aides that they wanted to get it out there so that the focus could be on his trip and the important role the Government has given him, in what has been described as his most challenging diplomatic trip yet.”



