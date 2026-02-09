Steven Van Zandt criticizes Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl performance

Steven Van Zandt is adamant that Bad Bunny’s performance at the 2026 Super Bowl was exclusively for Latin people.

For those unaware, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper performed at the Super Bowl 60 halftime show on Sunday, February 8.

However, his performance in Spanish without subtitles is receiving strong criticism. President of the United States Donald Trump even called it “absolutely terrible” and “a slap in the face of a country.”

Van Zandt is also among those who spoke out against Bad Bunny’s performance.

Taking to X (previously Twitter), the American actor and musician wrote, “Expanding to the Latino audience is one thing. Doing a show EXCLUSIVELY for the Latino audience? They’re gonna hear about this one.”

In a separate post he stated, “I not only love Latin music, I MAKE Latin music. It was a helluva production, and I’m very happy about his enormous success, but I’m sorry, no subtitles was a bad decision and an insult to the audience."

"Subtitles would have been ‘countering division,’ having none encourages it,” Van Zandt quipped.