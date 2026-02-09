How Epstein scandals are impacting King Charles’ healing as stress refuses to relent: ‘Could spell his end’

How Epstein scandals are impacting King Charles’ healing as stress refuses to stop: ‘Could spell his end’

King Charles’ health has been on the forefront as the Epstein Files’ second coming releases nearly three million pages featuring names like Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson. So much so that Express UK sources warn the monarch is utterly “exhausted and anxious” from all that has been going on since the first wave came to light.

For those unversed, since then Andrew was not only stripped of his titles, both military and hereditary, but also was removed from his long-time home in Royal Lodge and transferred to Marsh Farm while he awaits renovations to his permeant home in a private royal property.

According to the International Business Times all this is coming to a point where some fear this is all “killing” him for sure.

However, what’s pertinent to mention is that the concern is not due to King Charles’ cancer, or the Andrew saga separately. But the fact of the matter is that, cancer alone would have been enough but the cumulative the issues with Andrew’s reignited scandals are what “are grinding” Charles down, despite him attempting his level best to “heal” while they land in his lap.

Before concluding the insider also issued a dire warning about the monarch’s untimely end and said, “there is real fear inside the palace that if the Andrew-Epstein saga escalates again, it could spell the end for a monarch already battling serious illness.”