‘Tone deaf’ Andrew called out over arrogant behaviour amid Epstein scandal

Former Prince Andrew has been labelled “tone deaf” over his arrogance following his move from Royal Lodge to a smaller home on the Sandringham estate.

A royal expert said “disgraced” Andrew’s recent behaviour shows little awareness of how much damage the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has caused the Royal family.

Speaking on it, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Andrew appeared “as arrogant and tone deaf as ever,” pointing to reports of him riding and driving around Windsor despite the controversy.

“You’d think he’d be feeling humbled, at the very least. But, judging by his jovial behaviour riding and driving around Windsor Great Park in the past few days, he is as arrogant and tone deaf as ever," Bond said.

"The optics of that were not lost on the Palace, and there was considerable relief when he finally left Royal Lodge, under cover of darkness.”

She further shared how she is of the opinion that no one should feel bad for Andrew as his new home has all the perks.

“I don’t think anyone should feel sorry for him,” said Bond. “Living in great comfort on his brother’s estate, rent free and with staff to look after him (if they agree to do so).”

“If he can continue to avoid giving evidence to the American inquiry into Epstein, I’m sure he will.

“He has still failed to show contrition for his friendship with Epstein, or apologise to the victims. He must, however, regret the effect all of this has had on his family.”