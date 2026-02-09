Biggest order yet issued against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: King Charles you have to’
After Andrew King Charles gets pushed onto chopping block: ‘Force your brother or banish him’
It is no surprise that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not made it out scot-free, not with the second installment of the Epstein files finally prompting an answer out of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
For those unversed, they want “zero doubt” to exist regarding what they think about the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, so much so that it was their spokesperson has said, “the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”
Now Piers Morgan has joined the collective and issued his demand against the former Duke of York, via his X account.
It demands he be handed to the UK police for an interview now that allegations have emerged saying he leaked confidential trade envoy secrets to Epstein during his time in the role.
The US’s investigators’ were also mentioned in his update along with a final word of warning that reads, “if Andrew refuses, banish him.”
