Historic mental health facility closes its doors

A mental health ward at a hospital in Surrey has closed after more than 150 years.

As per Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Trust, Victoria Ward, at the Grade II listed Farnham Road Hospital in Guildford, opened in 1866, making it the oldest ward in the county.

In recent years, Victoria Ward supported adults aged over 65 with mental health conditions, including depression and bipolar disorder. These services were moved to the newly refurbished Juniper Ward.

Anne Sayed, matron at Farnham Road Hospital, said: "Juniper Ward gives our older adults the kind of environment they deserve – modern, spacious and designed around their safety and comfort."

Sayed also insisted that the Juniper Ward gave colleagues "the right facilities and layout to deliver person-centered care every day."

"The changes will support recovery and wellbeing while bringing facilities in line with modern expectations for mental health care," a trust spokesperson said.

