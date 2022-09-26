Modern medical science a big challenge for doctors’

LAHORE:Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Professor Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said on Sunday that modern medical science and research is not less than a big challenge for young doctors.

While addressing the concluding session of a two-day course on the guidelines for FCPS, MCP, and DGO, gynecologists students’ exam preparation at Lahore General Hospital, he said that research and educational activities/book knowledge was imperative to pay constant attention and to take up the habit of hard working and study, adding that the medical students became the best performing doctors in the shortest possible time and prove beneficial to the patients, as well. Professor Al-freed expressed that the pursuit of medical education required unwavering determination and tireless hard work.

He said that awareness about the health of pregnant women, the problems, and their solutions occur during maternity, was the most important responsibility of the gynecologist. He asserted that doctors should consider their duty as their religious obligation and deal with the above mentioned problems with more determination and zeal during medical education. Principal PGMI said, in the preparation of a family, mother and child were the basic unit and gynecologists could play an important role in this regard because in the society every year a large number of pregnant women lost their lives due to various complications.