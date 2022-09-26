Repair work

Karachi University (KU) is a prestigious organization, and many students work hard to get admission in the varsity. It is quite surprising to see that this well-known university is in a dilapidated condition. Old buildings inside KU cannot withstand the current weather conditions. The recent rains in the city damaged the roof of the Department of Sociology building besides damaging other buildings. The university administration has paid little attention to repair and maintenance.

This problem is now creating panic among students and teachers. It is hoped that this matter will be taken up by KU authorities in a timely manner.

Ali Jawed

Karachi