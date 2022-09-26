Repair work

Karachi University (KU) is a prestigious organization, and many students work hard to get admission in the varsity. It is quite surprising to see that this well-known university is in a dilapidated condition. Old buildings inside KU cannot withstand the current weather conditions. The recent rains in the city damaged the roof of the Department of Sociology building besides damaging other buildings. The university administration has paid little attention to repair and maintenance.
This problem is now creating panic among students and teachers. It is hoped that this matter will be taken up by KU authorities in a timely manner.
Ali Jawed
Karachi
The spread of dengue across the country has raised alarm bells. The flood-affected areas have become a breeding ground...
A few months ago, Pakistan ranked the lowest in the gender equality index. Women in Pakistan have to face grave...
The recent floods have damaged large areas of crops, fruit and vegetables. The country’s economy has suffered a loss...
The price of petrol has increased once again though the price of diesel remains unchanged. This has come at a time...
Comments