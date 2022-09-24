Country’s future linked with education: governor

LAHORE: A delegation of students of a school run by a welfare organisation called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the bright future of the country is closely attached to education. He asked the students to concentrate on their studies, inculcate the habit of book reading and develop high moral values in themselves. The purpose of acquiring knowledge should be to serve humanity, he said.

Talking about the situation caused by the flash floods, Punjab Governor said that the flood victims are passing through very difficult times. He said that the floods have also affected hundreds of schools and the education of millions of children has been interrupted. He said that this is time to stand with our flood affected brothers and sisters. He told the students that even small help is very important and they must contribute their share for flood victims.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor in his message on World Sign Day said that it is a day to show solidarity with the hearing and speech impaired persons. Uniform sign language is very important for the education and training of the hearing and speech impaired persons, he added.

The governor said that like the rest of the world, Pakistan also has special education institutions for education and training for speech and hearing impaired people. He said that the media can also play an important role in the education and access of information to the speech and hearing impaired people.