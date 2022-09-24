Our Overton window

In recent decades, our socioeconomic polices have primarily been framed by people with backgrounds in finance, accounting, or economics, typically those with close ties to the IMF and the World Bank. And yet, Pakistan lags far behind most other countries on most indicators of socioeconomic development.

Policymakers must consider a wide range of factors to develop priorities and make well-informed decisions, including the needs and expectations of citizens, fairness and equality. In order to meet these needs, we need to broaden the range of backgrounds and expertise among those involved in socioeconomic decision-making.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan