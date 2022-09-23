No shortage of funds for uplift schemes

LAHORE:A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch in his office, in which Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other officers participated.

Secretary Health Imran Sikander Baloch reviewed all the schemes of the development year 2022-23 during the meeting. Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti gave a briefing to health secretary. Imran Sikandar Baloch said that all the schemes of the development year 2022-23 were reviewed in detail. There is no shortage of funds for all the development schemes. Work on all ongoing development projects in Punjab is progressing rapidly, he added. He said that all the development schemes were being approved and the progress of the ongoing development projects was being continuously reviewed.

PMF course equal to FSc: Provincial Secretary Health and President Punjab Medical Faculty Imran Sikandar Baloch saved two years of students taking courses through Punjab Medical Faculty.

Provincial Secretary Health and President Punjab Medical Faculty Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that the course of students who take a two-year programme from Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) will be considered equal to FSC. The students who take a two-year course from Punjab Medical Faculty will be able to continue their education further.