ANP leader alleges militants kidnapped CM’s brother

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and candidate for NA-24 Charsadda by-election Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday alleged that militants had kidnapped the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan last week in Swat who was released after paying the ransom.

According to a press release issued by the Bacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar, he made the claim during a corner meeting at Behlola Union Council in the Charsadda district. Aimal Wali alleged the family of the chief minister had paid Rs30 million to the kidnappers to secure his release.

“Now the chief minister’s family, other PTI leaders and provincial ministers have left Swat and moved to safer places,” he alleged and added that those, who were paying extortion, could not protect the people from militants.

The ANP leader alleged that an “imported” spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had held talks with the Taliban and then the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) moved into Swat and other places in the country.

‘How the provincial government could deny holding talks with the Taliban when its own spokesperson had led the delegation that met the Taliban representatives in the recent past,” he asked and added that a senior official was transferred to Peshawar for the purpose.

He said everyone knew well who had offered office to the Taliban in Peshawar. “Who was Taliban Khan and who had offered a general amnesty to the militants?” he asked. Aimal Wali said the ANP had offered sacrifices for the restoration of peace on the soil of the Pakhtuns and the nationalist party would oppose terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“If any of our workers or leaders was targeted by the terrorists, we will lodge FIR [First Information Report] against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif and those who are supporting terrorists in the province,” said Aimal Wali. The ANP leader said his party had a clear stance on militancy and would continue to strive for permanent peace in the province.